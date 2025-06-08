Zelensky: US transferred 20,000 missiles to Middle East that were planned for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has transferred 20,000 missiles to the Middle East, which it had previously planned to use in Ukraine to fight the "shaheeds".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with ABC News, News.Az informs.

According to him, there are big problems with the "shahedeen", but Ukraine is fighting this and looking for tools to destroy them. "But we found something and decided - I think it was under the previous administration, it was Secretary of Defense Austin. We decided on one project with him, we were counting on this project. 20 thousand missiles to fight the "shahedeen". It was inexpensive, but it is a special technology. We were counting on these 20 thousand missiles. This morning, my defense minister told me that the United States transferred them to the Middle East," Zelensky said.

On June 5, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration had decided to redirect to the U.S. military the missile detonators that Ukraine uses to shoot down Russian drones, a key technology for countering enemy drones. The publication said that the Pentagon quietly told Congress last week that the detonators were now being given to U.S. Air Force units in the Middle East.

