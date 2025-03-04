Zelenskyy calls Trump meeting "regrettable", says Ukraine "ready" for peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his meeting at the White House last week "regrettable" on Tuesday and stated that he is ready to pursue peace under President Donald Trump's leadership.

Zelenskyy made the concession in a lengthy statement posted to social media on Tuesday, saying Ukraine "is ready to come to the negotiating table." He added that last week's meeting "did not go the way it was supposed to be," and he said "it is time to make things right," News.Az reports citing Fox news.

"My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," Zelenskyy wrote.

"We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal," he added.

"We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this," the statement continued.

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive. Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively," Zelenskyy concluded.

