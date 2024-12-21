Zelenskyy dismisses several ambassadors
On the morning of December 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed several ambassadors and appointed five new ones, News.az reports citing Ukrainska Pravda.In particular, Zelensky dismissed:
- Andrii Pravednyk from the post of Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda;
- Andrii Taran from the post of Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia;
- Petr Beshta from the post of Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania;
- Serhii Korsunskyi from the post of Ambassador to Japan;
- Vasyl Hamianin as Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and Representative to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations;
- Pavlo Riabikin from the post of Ambassador to the People's Republic of China;
- Yevheniia Filipenko from the post of Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva;
- Serhii Kyslytsia from the positions of Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and to Trinidad and Tobago.
However, Zelenskyy also made a series of appointments, too. The following people were assigned new positions:
- Yuliia Fediv as Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines;
- Viacheslav Yatsiuk as Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda;
- Olha Nikitchenko as Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania;
- Fedir Shandor as Ambassador to Hungary;
- Petr Beshta as Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia.
The day before, Zelenskyy approved the appointment of more than 30 Ukrainian ambassadors abroad.