Zelenskyy dismisses several ambassadors

On the morning of December 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed several ambassadors and appointed five new ones, News.az reports citing Ukrainska Pravda .

In particular, Zelensky dismissed:- Andrii Pravednyk from the post of Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda;- Andrii Taran from the post of Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia;- Petr Beshta from the post of Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania;- Serhii Korsunskyi from the post of Ambassador to Japan;- Vasyl Hamianin as Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and Representative to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations;- Pavlo Riabikin from the post of Ambassador to the People's Republic of China;- Yevheniia Filipenko from the post of Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva;- Serhii Kyslytsia from the positions of Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and to Trinidad and Tobago.However, Zelenskyy also made a series of appointments, too. The following people were assigned new positions:- Yuliia Fediv as Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines;- Viacheslav Yatsiuk as Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda;- Olha Nikitchenko as Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania;- Fedir Shandor as Ambassador to Hungary;- Petr Beshta as Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia.The day before, Zelenskyy approved the appointment of more than 30 Ukrainian ambassadors abroad.

News.Az