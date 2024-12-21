Yandex metrika counter

Zelenskyy dismisses several ambassadors

On the morning of December 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed several ambassadors and appointed five new ones, News.az reports citing Ukrainska Pravda.

In particular, Zelensky dismissed:

- Andrii Pravednyk from the post of Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda;
- Andrii Taran from the post of Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia;
- Petr Beshta from the post of Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania;
- Serhii Korsunskyi from the post of Ambassador to Japan;
- Vasyl Hamianin as Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and Representative to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations;
- Pavlo Riabikin from the post of Ambassador to the People's Republic of China;
- Yevheniia Filipenko from the post of Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva;
- Serhii Kyslytsia from the positions of Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and to Trinidad and Tobago.

However, Zelenskyy also made a series of appointments, too. The following people were assigned new positions:

- Yuliia Fediv as Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines;
- Viacheslav Yatsiuk as Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda;
- Olha Nikitchenko as Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania;
- Fedir Shandor as Ambassador to Hungary;
- Petr Beshta as Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia.

The day before, Zelenskyy approved the appointment of more than 30 Ukrainian ambassadors abroad.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

