Zelenskyy: Next Ukraine peace talks likely in Abu Dhabi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Thursday that the next trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US will "most likely" be held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

Zelenskyy said in an evening video address that he spoke several times Thursday with Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, lawmaker Davyd Arakhamia, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner following the results of their meeting in Geneva earlier in the day, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“There is already more readiness for the next trilateral format. Most likely, the next meeting will be in the (United Arab) Emirates, it will be in Abu Dhabi. We expect the format to be in early March,” he said.

He stated the need to “finalize everything that has been achieved for real security guarantees” and prepare a meeting at the level of presidents, arguing that this is the format that can resolve key issues.

Zelenskyy’s remarks come as Ukraine and the US concluded talks in Geneva.

Russian officials have not yet commented on the remarks.

Russia, Ukraine and the US previously held three rounds of peace talks -- Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18 -- the first two of which were held in the Emirati capital. The most recent round took place in Geneva.

News.Az