Ukraine launched strikes on multiple Russian military facilities in the Donetsk region, targeting command centers and drone units near Pokrovsk, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of Air Assault Forces reported.

The attacks took place in Selydove, over 20 km from the frontline, and involved the 7th Corps Air Assault Forces and the 412th Nemesis Brigade of Unmanned Systems Forces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Temporary deployment point for a drone unit supporting the 76th Air Assault Division, sheltering Russian soldiers.

Command post of the Zeus detachment, part of Russia’s 8th Separate UAV Battalion of the 2nd Combined Arms Army.

Deployment point and command post of the 1st Motorized Rifle Battalion of the 30th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, located in a hotel complex.

The Ukrainian military said the strikes weaken Russian coordination of drones and troop command in the Pokrovsk area, potentially disrupting operations across the region.

Ukraine has also targeted Russian infrastructure in Crimea, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia. In Sevastopol, a radar station of the 12th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment at Cape Fiolent, part of Crimea’s air defense system, was struck.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to pressure Russian forces by targeting strategic military infrastructure to reduce operational capability across contested regions.

News.Az