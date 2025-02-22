Zelenskyy not yet ready to sign mineral deal with US

Zelenskyy not yet ready to sign mineral deal with US

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not yet ready to sign an agreement with the US on access to Ukraine's mineral resources due to "problematic issues" in the draft deal,News.Az reports citing Sky News.

A source cited by the publication stated that the agreement is "not yet ready for signing, as there are a number of problematic issues, and in its current form, the president is not prepared to accept it."

"Today, the drafts do not reflect a partnership in the agreement and contain only unilateral commitments by Ukraine," a Sky News source said.

News.Az