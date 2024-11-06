Zelenskyy shares expectations for Trump's presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election, expressing hope that under his leadership, the US would maintain strong bipartisan support for Ukraine. Official election results have not yet been announced, News.Az reports citing European Pravda.

"Congratulations to Donald Trump on his impressive election victory!I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-US strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together," Zelenskyy wrote on X (Twitter).He added that he was looking forward to an era of a strong United States under Trump's leadership and was counting on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine."We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations. Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies.I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States."Zelenskyy also added that he was looking forward to greeting Trump in person and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States.Several election result models in the US have predicted the victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump in the presidential elections.

News.Az