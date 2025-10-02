Zelenskyy thanks Aliyev for support in Copenhagen talks

+ ↺ − 16 px



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed various topics with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen today.

"I had a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. I thanked him for his principled and consistent support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," The Ukrainian president wrote in a post on X, News.Az reports.

"We discussed diplomatic efforts toward a just peace in Ukraine, as well as energy and potential defense partnership. Further contacts were agreed upon. I am grateful for Azerbaijan's support," reads the post.

News.Az