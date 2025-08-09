Zelenskyy: Trump-Putin summit won't help, Ukraine won't give up land

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the planned summit between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, cautioning that any peace deal excluding Kyiv would result in "dead solutions."

In a statement posted to Telegram, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's territorial integrity, enshrined in its constitution, must be non-negotiable and emphasized that lasting peace must include Ukraine's voice at the table, News.Az reports citing CBS news.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine "will not give Russia any awards for what it has done" and that "Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier."

Touching on Ukrainian anxieties that a direct meeting between Mr. Trump and Putin could marginalize Kyiv and European interests, Zelenskyy said: "Any decisions that are without Ukraine are at the same time decisions against peace. They will not bring anything. These are dead decisions. They will never work."

Mr. Trump and Putin are planning to meet in Alaska on Friday, August 15 – a summit that is seen as a potential breakthrough.

News.Az