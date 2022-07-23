Zelenskyy: Ukraine has grain stock worth about $10 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has a stock of grain ready for export worth $10 billion, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy said on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"About 20 million tonnes of last year’s grain harvest will be exported. This year’s harvest - it is being harvested already - could also be sold. This is income of farmers of the entire agricultural sector and state budget. This is jobs. We already have a present stock of grain worth about $10 billion," Zelenskyy said in an address, published on his Telegram channel Friday.

The Ukrainian leader went on to say that all provisions of the Istanbul deal were fully in line with Ukraine’s national interests. He thanked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their efforts.

"There may be some kind of provocations on the part of Russia. But we trust the UN. It is now their responsibility and the responsibility of our international partners to guarantee implementation of the agreements," Zelenskyy said.

News.Az