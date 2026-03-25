France plans talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz

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France’s military is set to hold discussions with counterparts from nations interested in reopening navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a French official.

The report said the planned video conference between France’s chief of staff and participating military leaders would be independent of the United States’ approach, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

France has repeatedly affirmed that it will not participate in any military operations until tensions in the region have eased.

News.Az