Zohrabyan: No progress in Armenian economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of Prosperous Armenia party Naira Zohrabyan wishes that the parliamentary elections were not the worst in history.

"I've heard, that we will not have a fight of ideas, but a fight of sleazes and low blows. Therefore, before the election campaigns start, Prosperous Armenia will make an appeal to all political forces not to denigrate the country,” Zohrabyan said in an interview with Armenian News - NEWS.am.

Talking about the economy of Armenia, she could not name a single area, which registered a progress: “Perhaps yet not enough time has passed to register a breakthrough in the economy, but there should have been at least some optimistic clues by now. I feel sorry, that no optimism is expected in this social environment.”

News.Az

News.Az