Zuckerberg, Chan to donate $300 million for U.S. elections to deal with COVID-19

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan will donate $300 million to help the U.S. election process deal with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters. 

The amount will be donated to two non-partisan organizations for recruiting poll workers, renting polling places, and buying PPE kits for poll workers, Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“There will be historic levels of voting by mail, and increased need for poll workers and equipment to support contact-free voting,” Zuckerberg said.


