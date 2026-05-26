Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl taken from Los Angeles

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An Amber Alert has been issued across California after a 4-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from the Los Angeles area early Sunday morning.



The California Highway Patrol triggered the emergency broadcast on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department, identifying the missing child as Daleza Fregoso. According to investigators, Daleza was last seen on May 24 at approximately 4:00 a.m, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Daleza is described as a 4-year-old Hispanic girl, standing about 3 feet tall and weighing roughly 45 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Ruben Fregoso. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Law enforcement officials have not yet specified the exact relationship between the suspect and the young child.

Vehicle Information: The suspect is believed to be traveling with the child in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery. The vehicle carries a California license plate with the number 9DAW716.

Police are urging members of the public to stay highly vigilant. Anyone who spots the suspect, the child, or the white Land Rover is instructed not to approach them and to immediately call 911.

News.Az