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2026 Protests
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Iranian authorities have upheld prison sentences and carried out new arrests in separate cases involving protest-related charges, a Baha’i citizen, and a university student, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).04 Jun 2026-15:33
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Iranian authorities have sentenced and arrested several individuals connected to the January 2026 nationwide protests, including a lawyer, a filmmaker, and former political detainees, according to reports by the foreign-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).02 Jun 2026-15:46
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