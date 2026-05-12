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70th Anniversary
Tag:
70th Anniversary
Eurovision Song Contest opens amid boycott and security concerns -
VIDEO
The first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest starts Tuesday in Vienna as disagreements over Israel’s participation overshadow the competition’s 70th anniversary.
12 May 2026-10:20
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