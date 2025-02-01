News.az
Tag:
Air Defense
Canada to supply AIM missiles to boost Ukraine air defense
06 Feb 2026-17:39
Japan to refuel South Korean jets for the first time
21 Jan 2026-18:57
Ukraine plans "Anti-Drone Dome" to counter Russian drone swarms
20 Jan 2026-02:16
Zelensky appoints new Deputy Commander for Air Force Air Defense
19 Jan 2026-22:05
U.S. approves $105M to sustain Ukraine's Patriot systems
19 Nov 2025-02:42
Spain unveils $946 million aid package for Ukraine
18 Nov 2025-23:49
Iranian air force delegation visits Belarus for defence talks
03 Nov 2025-22:14
Indonesia boosts air defense with Chinese J-10 jets
16 Oct 2025-21:30
Latvia pledges €2M for US weapons supply to Ukraine
13 Aug 2025-00:14
Russia supplies N. Korea with Pantsir, jammers since troop deployment: report
29 May 2025-22:38
