Sweden sends Tridon air defense to Ukraine

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Ukraine is set to receive advanced Tridon Mk2 air defense systems from Sweden, strengthening its ability to counter aerial threats such as Shahed drones, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

The systems are part of a broader military aid package announced earlier this year. Sweden has allocated around €400 million for the purchase of the Tridon Mk2—nearly a third of the total €1.2 billion support package, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Tridon Mk2 is a mobile, medium-range air defense platform designed to operate in all weather conditions, both day and night. It is built to engage multiple targets at once, including drones, aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles.

One of its key advantages is cost efficiency, offering a relatively low cost per shot compared to other air defense systems—an important factor in countering large waves of drones.

At the core of the system is the Bofors 40 Mk4, capable of hitting targets at distances of up to 12 kilometers. It can fire up to 300 rounds per minute, with the option to reduce the rate to 200 rounds to conserve ammunition.

The system uses programmable ammunition that detonates near targets, creating a cloud of fragments. This significantly boosts its effectiveness against fast-moving aerial threats like drones and cruise missiles.

Tridon Mk2 can be mounted on various platforms, including tracked armored vehicles such as the BvS 10 or trucks produced by Scania. Its electric drive system allows for easier integration compared to traditional hydraulic systems.

Ukraine continues to expand its air defense network. Officials have also confirmed the deployment of RapidRanger systems and are exploring options to acquire THAAD systems from partners, including the United States and Middle Eastern countries.

These efforts come as Ukraine seeks to strengthen protection against increasing aerial attacks and evolving battlefield threats.

News.Az