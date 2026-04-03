UK deploys Rapid Sentry air defense system to Kuwait

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The United Kingdom is deploying a Rapid Sentry air defense system to Kuwait following recent security concerns.

The move was announced after a phone call between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad Al Sabah, in the wake of strikes targeting the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery port, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to a spokesperson, the prime minister condemned the overnight drone attack, describing it as reckless.

He also reaffirmed that the UK stands alongside Kuwait and its allies in the Gulf.

News.Az