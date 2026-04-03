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UK deploys Rapid Sentry air defense system to Kuwait

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UK deploys Rapid Sentry air defense system to Kuwait
Source: Thales UK

The United Kingdom is deploying a Rapid Sentry air defense system to Kuwait following recent security concerns.

The move was announced after a phone call between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad Al Sabah, in the wake of strikes targeting the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery port, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

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According to a spokesperson, the prime minister condemned the overnight drone attack, describing it as reckless.

He also reaffirmed that the UK stands alongside Kuwait and its allies in the Gulf.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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