Ukrainian drones strike key oil artery feeding Novorossiysk export hub

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Drones attacked a major oil pumping station used for exports in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai early on Thursday morning, April 9.

According to regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev, “one of the enterprises” in the city of Krymsk was hit. He reported that a man was killed by falling debris in a village near the city, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

Local residents heard more than 20 explosions over the course of an hour. Krymsk is home to a Russian military airfield. Eyewitnesses reported bright flashes in the sky, likely from air defense activity and low-altitude drone flights.

News.Az