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Benguet
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Benguet
PAF trainer aircraft crashes in Benguet, two injured
A Philippine Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft has crashed into Mt. Sto Tomas in Sitio Cabuyao, Barangay Poblacion, Tuba, Benguet, injuring two personnel on board.
20 May 2026-13:16
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