Türkiye issues clear message to NATO ahead of major summit

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As global tensions continue to shift, Türkiye is taking a definitive stand on the future of Western defense. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is heading to Sweden this week with a clear, uncompromising message for his counterparts: NATO must stand completely united, and defense trade restrictions between allies need to disappear.

Fidan will deliver this vision during a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Helsingborg, Sweden, starting Thursday. The talks serve as a critical runway for the highly anticipated NATO leaders' summit, which Türkiye will host in Ankara on July 7–8, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to a Turkish foreign ministry source, Fidan will detail Ankara’s rigorous preparation to ensure the July summit serves as a powerful showcase of allied solidarity. But Türkiye’s agenda goes well beyond a simple call for unity.

The foreign minister plans to spotlight Türkiye's own strategic contributions, particularly its ability to efficiently transform defense spending into cutting-edge military capabilities. More importantly, Fidan will push for a barrier-free environment for transatlantic defense industry cooperation, taking aim at existing restrictions and embargoes among allied nations.

The upcoming summit could also see a significant expansion of NATO’s geopolitical reach. A separate diplomatic source revealed that allies are currently deciding on special invitations for the event. Türkiye is pushing to invite foreign ministers from the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative—a partnership forum involving several Middle Eastern countries—alongside the "Indo-Pacific Four," which includes Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

With the final invite list expected to be locked in over the coming days, Fidan’s meetings in Sweden are set to lay the groundwork for a transformative and highly inclusive summit in Ankara this summer.

News.Az