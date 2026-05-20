PAF trainer aircraft crashes in Benguet, two injured

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A Philippine Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft has crashed into Mt. Sto Tomas in Sitio Cabuyao, Barangay Poblacion, Tuba, Benguet, injuring two personnel on board.

Police said the incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, though it was only reported to local officials at approximately 11:40 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been detailed beyond the initial report, while authorities continue to monitor the situation, News.Az reports, citing News Info.

News.Az