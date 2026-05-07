- News
- Biennale Pavilion
Tag:
Biennale Pavilion
-
The intersection of politics, protest, art and international diplomacy once again became a global talking point after members of the activist art collective Pussy Riot staged a dramatic action linked to the Russian pavilion at the Venice Biennale. The incident quickly spread across international headlines, reigniting debates about artistic freedom, anti war activism, censorship, Russian cultural representation abroad and the growing politicization of global art institutions.07 May 2026-09:14
-