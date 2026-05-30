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Bioterrorism
Iran arrests suspect over alleged espionage, bioterrorism plot
Tehran’s Intelligence Police have announced the arrest of a suspect on initial espionage charges and alleged contacts with foreign-linked networks.
30 May 2026-12:18
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