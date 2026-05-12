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Blackburn Rovers
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Blackburn Rovers
O’Neill declines Rovers job to remain Northern Ireland coach
Michael O’Neill will remain as Northern Ireland manager after declining the chance to take the Blackburn job permanently.
12 May 2026-19:40
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O’Neill declines Rovers job to remain Northern Ireland coach
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