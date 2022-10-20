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Bnp
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Jack Draper produced one of the biggest victories of his career on Wednesday at the BNP Paribas Open, defeating five-time champion Novak Djokovic 4–6, 6–4, 7–6(5) to continue his title defence at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.12 Mar 2026-08:46
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Mirra Andreeva exited the BNP Paribas Open in dramatic fashion after a tense defeat to Kateřina Siniaková, appearing to curse toward the crowd as she left the court.10 Mar 2026-09:25
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Tarique Rahman has been appointed chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), one of the country’s major political parties, the party announced Friday.10 Jan 2026-10:40
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SandboxAQ, a startup leveraging quantum computing to develop AI models for enterprises, has secured $150 million in funding from new investors, including Google, Nvidia, and BNP Paribas.04 Apr 2025-16:37
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