Tarique Rahman named chairman of Bangladesh’s BNP

Tarique Rahman has been appointed chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), one of the country’s major political parties, the party announced Friday.

The decision was approved during a meeting of the BNP’s Standing Committee, according to Media Cell Convener Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Rahman, who has long held senior roles within the BNP, is expected to play a central part in shaping the party’s political direction ahead of future national developments.

News.Az