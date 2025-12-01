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Boat Strikes
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Florida wildlife officials and marine conservationists are issuing an urgent plea to vessel operators to lower their speeds after four endangered leatherback sea turtles were killed by boat strikes in Palm Beach County's Intracoastal Waterway. The tragic cluster of fatalities occurred during the peak of the species' nesting and breeding season, which spans from March through October.15 May 2026-17:15
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded to reports that he ordered strikes killing all passengers on a boat suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean. Two survivors of an initial strike were killed in a follow-up attack to comply with Hegseth’s orders.29 Nov 2025-12:59
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