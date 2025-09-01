As Ariana Madix returns to host Love Island USA season eight, fans are eager to know if the reality star has found her own happily ever after. Following her highly publicized 2023 split from Tom Sandoval—the infidelity scandal famously dubbed "Scandoval"—the 40-year-old former Vanderpump Rules star has quietly built a rock-solid romance with fitness entrepreneur Daniel Wai.

03 Jun 2026-09:53