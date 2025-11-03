Jennifer Aniston sparks engagement buzz after fans spot ring in new photo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jennifer Aniston has fans buzzing after a new Instagram post sparked speculation that she may be engaged to boyfriend Jim Curtis.

The Morning Show star, 56, shared a romantic black-and-white picture on November 2, hugging Curtis while celebrating his 50th birthday. “Happy birthday my love. Cherished,” she wrote, making their relationship Instagram-official, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

But what really sent fans into a frenzy was a ring on Aniston’s finger — leading many to wonder whether it’s simply a favorite accessory… or a possible engagement ring.

Curtis, a well-known transformational coach and hypnotist, also posted photos from the celebration, writing, “50 and feeling good! Thank you for all the wishes and love.”

The couple has reportedly grown serious in recent months. Earlier reports suggested Aniston “adores” Curtis and sees him as a “keeper,” with friends claiming marriage could be on the horizon.

