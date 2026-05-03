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Brazilian Paleontol
Tag:
Brazilian Paleontol
Germany to return rare Irritator dinosaur skull to Brazil
A 113-million-year-old fossilized skull is at the center of a landmark restitution agreement between Germany and Brazil.
03 May 2026-11:07
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Germany to return rare Irritator dinosaur skull to Brazil
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