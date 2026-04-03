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Breach
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The European Union has accused Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, of breaching major digital rules and failing to adequately protect children under the age of 13 from accessing its platforms.29 Apr 2026-11:20
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Hackers have stolen personal data belonging to thousands of residents in a town in eastern Netherlands during a cyberattack that targeted the server of the Epe municipality.23 Apr 2026-15:53
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The French Education Ministry said on Tuesday that it was targeted in a cyberattack that resulted in the leak of students’ personal data.15 Apr 2026-16:46
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Rockstar Games has responded to claims that an established hacking group has “hacked” the studio behind Grand Theft Auto VI, sparking concern among fans awaiting updates on the highly anticipated title.13 Apr 2026-14:47
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Booking.com has warned some of its customers that their personal information may have been accessed by unauthorised third parties, raising renewed concerns about the security of travellers’ data.13 Apr 2026-14:16
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Gym operator Basic-Fit has confirmed a data breach affecting members in several countries, including around 200,000 users in the Netherlands, according to a company statement released on Monday.13 Apr 2026-13:12
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OpenAI has identified a security issue involving a widely used third-party developer tool but says there is no evidence that user data was accessed or compromised.11 Apr 2026-09:03
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AI recruiting company Mercor revealed it was affected by the recent LiteLLM supply chain attack, in which hackers claimed to have stolen 4 terabytes of data.03 Apr 2026-10:51
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