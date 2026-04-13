Data breach hits Basic-Fit gym members in Netherlands

The company, which operates fitness centres across 12 European countries, said the incident involved unauthorised access to personal data belonging to active members, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Basic-Fit, the exposed information includes customers’ names, dates of birth, contact details, and bank account information. The company stressed that no passwords or identification documents were accessed during the breach.

Basic-Fit added that its internal monitoring systems detected the unauthorised activity quickly and were able to stop it within minutes.

The company said it has already informed affected members and is working to strengthen its cybersecurity systems following the incident.

Basic-Fit operates more than 4.5 million memberships across countries including France, Germany, Spain, and others, making it one of Europe’s largest gym chains.

The breach highlights growing cybersecurity risks facing large consumer service companies, particularly those handling sensitive financial and personal data.

As digital systems become more integrated into membership-based businesses, experts warn that such incidents may become more frequent unless stronger protections are implemented.