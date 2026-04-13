Rockstar addresses claims of GTA 6 data breach

The most recent official update on GTA 6 came in February, when Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed that the game remains scheduled for release on 19 November, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The company also stated that marketing for the game is expected to begin this summer, with physical editions available at launch.

Grand Theft Auto VI is widely regarded as the most anticipated video game of all time, with players closely following any developments regarding its release date, pricing, gameplay details, trailers, map information, and pre-order announcements.

Rockstar Games issued a statement after the group known as ShinyHunters claimed it had breached systems related to the studio working on GTA 6.

A Rockstar spokesperson said: “We can confirm a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. This incident has no impact on our organisation or our players.”

The claim followed reports that ShinyHunters said it had gained access to Rockstar’s Snowflake servers, a cloud-native data platform provider. On a dark web page associated with leaks, the group allegedly posted messages claiming: “Rockstar Games, your Snowflake instances were compromised thanks to Anodot.com. Pay or leak. This is a final warning to reach out by 14 April before we leak, along with several annoying (digital) problems that'll come your way. Make the right decision, don't be the next headline.”

Anodot is a data anomaly detection company and a third-party integration partner of Snowflake. Snowflake confirmed to BleepingComputer that Anodot had experienced a security incident. This suggests that ShinyHunters may not have directly breached Snowflake’s systems, but instead gained access through the compromised third-party service, Anodot.