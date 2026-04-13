Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat after security breach

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Days after a security breach raised concerns at the Delhi Assembly, the House received two bomb threat emails on Monday, warning that the Vidhan Sabha would be “blown up with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs,” News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The message also made references to the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

The threat emails were sent to the official email ID of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Secretariat as well as to the email account of Speaker Vijender Gupta. The sender claimed that the Delhi Assembly would be targeted because S. V. Shekhar had been sent to South India, and also referred to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling it a “BJP Brahmin agent.”

Both emails, written entirely in Hindi, contained identical content and were received on the same day. According to the email accessed by HT, the subject line stated: “Within 3 hours, we'll carry out blasts in your Delhi Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs. Only the Muslim employees should be evacuated from the premises.”

The email also mentions the politics in Tamil Nadu ahead of the state's assembly elections.

Source: Hindustan Times

The threat reads: "Staff, no Brahmin should be a part of the DMK. If at all, they become a part of the party, they should chant the slogan 'Periyar-Ambedkar zindabad' in a naked state. Only then will we allow them to be one among us."

It further states that S V Shekhar, "a Brahmin," has joined the DMK. "This is why we are going to blow up your Vidhan Sabha because you have sent him to South India and the DMK as a BJP Brahmin agent."

Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with the vote counting process scheduled for May 4. Some of the key players in the state for the 2026 assembly election are the ruling DMK, AIADMK, and the new player – Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Last week, a masked man in a car broke through an iron gate at the Delhi legislative assembly complex. The accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh of UP's Pilibhit, who was later detained, broke through Gate 2, which is used for VIPs; got out of his Tata Sierra SUV, walked towards Speaker Vijender Gupta's car, placed a bouquet on it, and drove away.

Singh's family revealed that he had reportedly been trying to "meet a minister" to seek help in tracing his missing nephew. A day after the accused's arrest, the family claimed that he was in distress and off medication.

Singh's brother-in-law, Harman Singh, told HT, "He kept saying he would meet some police officer or netaji (minister) to solve the case. He had only gone there to give flowers and show papers about my son. He shouldn’t have broken the gate and all but he’s not a criminal. He is a patient. We have all his medical records."

News.Az