Tag:
Brent Crude
Goldman Sachs forecasts Brent crude to drop to low $50s by 2026
27 Aug 2025-09:53
Oil prices rise on demand outlook strength, weaker US dollar
20 Mar 2025-09:56
Oil prices drop due to fears of potential economic slowdown in China
15 Oct 2024-23:59
Tensions in the Middle East have placed upward pressure on crude prices - FS
12 Aug 2024-11:10
Oil prices continue to drop after economic decline fears
08 Aug 2024-18:38
Brent crude oil falls below $80 for first time since January
06 Dec 2022-23:43
Brent oil falls below $90 per barrel first time since October 4
18 Oct 2022-15:07
Oil slips as recession fears outweigh tight supply prospects
10 Oct 2022-18:41
Oil prices rise on world markets
03 Apr 2021-11:55
Oil prices jump on world markets
23 Feb 2021-11:06
