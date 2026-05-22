Oil prices climb as US-Iran talks face uncertainty

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Oil prices rose on Friday as investors grew increasingly sceptical about the chances of a breakthrough in talks between the United States and Iran, with both sides still divided over Tehran’s uranium stockpile and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Brent crude increased by $2.38, or 2.3 percent, to reach $104.96 per barrel as of 00:34 GMT.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.73, or 1.8 percent, climbing to $98.08 per barrel.

The gains came after both benchmark crude contracts fell by around 2 percent on Thursday, marking their lowest levels in nearly two weeks.

News.Az