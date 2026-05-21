Oil prices climb as Iran conflict fuels supply fears

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Oil prices moved higher on Thursday after two consecutive days of losses, as concerns over global supply disruptions remained in focus amid continued uncertainty surrounding the US-Israel war involving Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

As of 00:55 GMT, Brent crude futures had risen by 81 cents, or 0.77 percent, to $105.83 per barrel.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 97 cents, or 0.99 percent, reaching $99.23 per barrel.

The rebound in prices comes as doubts persist over the stability of a potential ceasefire linked to the Iran conflict.

Market sentiment has also been supported by a decline in US crude oil inventories, increasing concerns over tightening global supplies and reduced reserve levels.

News.Az