Brussels Airport shuts down after suspicious drone sighting — NATO security concerns rise

Belgium halted air traffic at Brussels Airport on Nov. 4 after a suspicious drone was spotted near the runway, triggering major security fears in Europe’s capital.

The move came just hours after multiple drones were seen near Belgium’s Kleine Brogel Air Base — a site believed to store U.S. nuclear weapons — fueling worries about possible espionage attempts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities confirmed that flights were briefly suspended and some aircraft were diverted to Liege Airport, which also later shut down due to another drone sighting. Both airports have since reopened.

Belgium’s Interior Minister Bernard Quintin called for an emergency National Security Council meeting, saying the country will not tolerate airports being “disrupted by uncontrolled drone flights.”

Defense Minister Theo Francken suggested the drone activity may be part of a foreign intelligence operation, hinting at Russia amid recent drone and airspace incidents across Europe.

Belgium has reported mysterious drone activity for days — including sightings over military bases between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. Similar incidents recently caused temporary shutdowns at airports in Denmark, Norway, and Germany.

Brussels, home to NATO headquarters, remains on high alert as European officials investigate whether the drone flights are coordinated spy operations.

News.Az