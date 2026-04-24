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Cancerresearch
The chronic approach to stopping bladder cancer recurrence
Intravesical therapy delivering anticancer drugs directly into the bladder is a cornerstone treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
24 Apr 2026-10:15
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