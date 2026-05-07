News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
22.2°C
72°F
Feels like:
24.5°C
24.5°F
| Sunny
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Canyons
Tag:
Canyons
Giant squid found in deep-sea canyon off Australia
07 May 2026-13:06
Latest News
Azerbaijan troops join EFES-2026 drills in Türkiye -
VIDEO
Iran offers support services to vessels in Strait of Hormuz
French container ship makes rare Hormuz crossing
Singapore introduces caning for school bullying cases
First Chinese product tanker hit attacked near Strait of Hormuz
Microbes extract metals from meteorites in space experiment
Iran denies role in South Korea’s HMM Maru blast in Strait of Hormuz
Curiosity rover captures strange spiderweb-like formations on Mars
Shell Q1 net profit rises as Middle East war drives oil prices
Sikorski says Poland could overlook Fico’s Moscow visit if aid issue resolved
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31