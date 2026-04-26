Captain Majed

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Etihad marks a new era at Frankfurt Airport as the first airline to depart from its third terminal
Etihad Airways became the first airline to depart from Frankfurt Airport’s newly opened Terminal 3, as flight EY122 took off for Abu Dhabi at 10:30 local time.
26 Apr 2026-10:34
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