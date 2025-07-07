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Castle
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Excavations at La Cotte de St Brelade on the island of Jersey have revealed that a site famous for its medieval associations actually sits atop one of the most significant Neanderthal sites in Europe.21 Apr 2026-17:33
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A six-bedroom manor house with deep historical roots has been put on the market for nearly £3 million in the village of Ascott-under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire.21 Apr 2026-16:28
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Authorities are investigating after a two-alarm fire broke out at the Castle Hill Inn in Newport, Rhode Island, forcing guests to evacuate.06 Feb 2026-17:44
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Jason Genrich, a partner and senior portfolio manager at Elliott Investment Management who led many of the hedge fund’s technology-focused investments, has left the firm, according to two sources familiar with the matter.02 Jan 2026-23:00
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Stephon Castle scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half, and De'Aaron Fox added 20 as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 132–119 on Wednesday night in an NBA Cup quarterfinal.11 Dec 2025-09:59
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Presidents Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Peter Pellegrini of Slovakia visited Devin Castle in Bratislava on 8 December.08 Dec 2025-23:12
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Former footballer David Beckham has been knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle in recognition of his contributions to sport and charitable work.04 Nov 2025-16:43
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King Charles III welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to Windsor Castle ahead of a political summit on Friday.24 Oct 2025-17:21
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Four people were arrested on Tuesday after images of U.S. President Donald Trump alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle, where Trump is visiting for a state visit hosted by King Charles.17 Sep 2025-10:28
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French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron are set to arrive at Windsor Castle on Tuesday for the first official state visit hosted by King Charles III since his ascension to the throne.07 Jul 2025-17:21
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