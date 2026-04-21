Cotswold manor on site of medieval castle for sale in Oxford

Cotswold manor on site of medieval castle for sale in Oxford

+ ↺ − 16 px

A six-bedroom manor house with deep historical roots has been put on the market for nearly £3 million in the village of Ascott-under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire.

Known as Manor Farm, the 12th-century property is uniquely situated within the former bailey of the Ascott d'Oilly castle, News.Az reports, citing Oxford Mail.

The castle itself was built by Norman nobleman Roger d'Oilly after the Norman Conquest but was mostly demolished around 1180, leaving behind a Grade II listed stone tower and raised earthworks that remain on the estate today.

The sprawling 29-acre estate includes a main farmhouse extending over 5,500 sq ft, featuring period details like 13th-century window surrounds and medieval stonework. Beyond the primary residence, the property includes a collection of stone barns, an Elizabethan granary, and a conservation lake. The sale offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of English history where modern residential living meets the preserved ruins of a medieval fortress.

News.Az