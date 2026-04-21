Medieval castle sits atop a prehistoric time capsule in Britain

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Excavations at La Cotte de St Brelade on the island of Jersey have revealed that a site famous for its medieval associations actually sits atop one of the most significant Neanderthal sites in Europe.

According to researchers, the location served as a "prehistoric time capsule" for over 200,000 years, offering a rare glimpse into how early humans adapted to changing climates, News.Az reports, citing Smith Sonianmag.

The site, which features a massive granite headland, was used as a hunting ground where Neanderthals likely stampeded mammoths and woolly rhinoceroses off the cliffs.

Recent archaeological work has uncovered thousands of stone tools and bone fragments buried deep beneath the layers of earth. These findings suggest that the site was occupied repeatedly across multiple Ice Ages, making it a critical location for understanding the long-term survival strategies of Neanderthals in Britain and North France. Experts believe that further study of the site's unique geology and preserved artifacts will help solve mysteries regarding the eventual disappearance of Neanderthals and the arrival of modern humans in the region.

News.Az