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Cat
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A woman in Türkiye’s Kocaeli province has been detained after allegedly spraying a chemical degreaser on a cat’s face.06 May 2026-14:00
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The "Super Bowl of fashion" is officially back. As the first Monday in May arrives, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is preparing to host the Met Gala 2026, a high-stakes evening of glamour that serves as the primary fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute.04 May 2026-11:08
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Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto sounded the alarm on Tuesday over the risk that the Iran conflict could turn nuclear.07 Apr 2026-20:58
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The Season 14 finale of The Masked Singer delivered major surprises — and a long-awaited winner.02 Apr 2026-09:22
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A calico cat named Yontama has been officially appointed the third feline stationmaster of Kishi Station on Japan’s Wakayama Electric Railway Kishigawa Line, continuing a nearly 20-year tradition that has boosted tourism and supported the local railway.07 Jan 2026-17:08
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