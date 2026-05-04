Met Gala 2026: theme, guests, and how to watch live

Met Gala 2026: theme, guests, and how to watch live

Beyoncé has not attended the Met Gala since 2016 (pictured) but is returning this year as one of the event's co-chairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Super Bowl of fashion" is officially back. As the first Monday in May arrives, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is preparing to host the Met Gala 2026, a high-stakes evening of glamour that serves as the primary fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute.

This year’s theme, Costume Art, accompanies a massive new exhibition featuring 400 objects spanning five millennia. The official dress code, "Fashion is Art," encourages attendees to treat their bodies as a canvas, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Expect the red carpet to be a living gallery. Insiders predict looks inspired by the Renaissance, Baroque, and Impressionist movements, with some stars likely recreating specific, iconic paintings through couture.

In a massive win for fans, Beyoncé is making her highly-anticipated return to the Met steps for the first time since 2016. She serves as a co-chair this year alongside Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman and tennis legend Venus Williams.

The host committee is equally packed with talent, featuring:

Sabrina Carpenter

Lisa from Blackpink

Doja Cat

Elizabeth Debicki

Teyana Taylor

The evening is overseen by Met Gala chair Anna Wintour, alongside honorary chairs Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz.

While the dinner and party inside remain strictly private (and "selfie-free"), the red carpet is a global digital event.

The Stream: Vogue will host the official livestream across YouTube, TikTok, and their digital site.

The Hosts: Model Ashley Graham, Cara Delevingne, and La La Anthony will lead the coverage, with Emma Chamberlain returning for her viral celebrity interviews.

Timing: Arrivals generally begin at 18:00 EST (23:00 BST).

Exclusivity comes with a heavy price tag. While most celebrities attend as guests of major fashion houses, individual tickets are reported to cost around $75,000, with full tables starting at $350,000. However, money alone won't get you in—every single guest must be personally approved by Anna Wintour.

The event also marks a massive weekend for pop culture, coinciding with the highly publicized release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, further cementing the gala’s influence on the global entertainment landscape.

News.Az