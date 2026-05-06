Woman arrested in Türkiye after spraying chemical on cat in Kocaeli - VIDEO

Woman arrested in Türkiye after spraying chemical on cat in Kocaeli - VIDEO

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A woman in Türkiye’s Kocaeli province has been detained after allegedly spraying a chemical degreaser on a cat’s face.

According to reports, the incident occurred at a supermarket where the woman, who worked there, called the cat to the entrance before spraying it with the chemical substance. A colleague recorded the act and shared the video online, News.Az reports, citing Tribuna.

The footage quickly spread on social media, causing widespread outrage. Animal rights supporters reacted strongly, with some reportedly targeting the supermarket where the woman worked.

Authorities confirmed that the woman was taken into custody, and after giving her statement, she is expected to be brought before a court, where a decision on her detention will be made.

Kocaeli'de kedinin yüzüne yağ çözücü sıkan market çalışanı gözaltına alınmış ve işten çıkarılmıştı



Kedinin sağlık durumunun iyi olduğu ve bir vatandaş tarafından sahiplenildiği öğrenildihttps://t.co/aDSejrU1A5 pic.twitter.com/8LUbRd9Zeh — Halk TV (@halktvcomtr) May 5, 2026

News.Az