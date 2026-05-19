Princess Diana’s brother weds podcast co-host Cat Jarman

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Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer and younger brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, has married for the fourth time. The 61-year-old aristocrat tied the knot with 44-year-old Norwegian archaeologist Prof Cat Jarman during a private wedding ceremony in Arizona.

The newlyweds, who have been dating for two years, expressed their joy in a joint statement, sharing that they felt incredibly lucky to have progressed from colleagues to friends, and ultimately to a deep love underpinned by laughter and a shared passion for life, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph.

The couple's romantic timeline trace back to 2021 when the Earl, an author of nine books himself, was asked to review Jarman's non-fiction Viking bestseller, River Kings. Their professional connection deepened when Jarman, a renowned expert who was named "Nordic Person of the Year" in 2024, led an archaeological excavation to unearth an ancient Roman villa on the grounds of Althorp, the Spencer family estate. Alongside the Reverend Richard Coles, the duo later leveraged their natural chemistry to launch the popular history podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives, which also spawned a companion trivia book.

Their relationship officially became public in October 2024, amidst a complex backdrop of legal drama involving the Earl’s third wife, Countess Karen Spencer. At the time, Jarman had filed a High Court claim against the Countess, accusing her of misusing private information by sharing Jarman’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis with colleagues without consent. The civil dispute was settled out of court last year with no admission of liability.

Prior to his marriage to Jarman—who has two sons from a previous marriage—the Earl was married to Victoria Lockwood, with whom he shares four children; Caroline Freud, with whom he shares two children; and Karen Villeneuve, with whom he shares one daughter.

News.Az